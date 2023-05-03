Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.025 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.14. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 142.03% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter worth about $652,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

