Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

DKL stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 142.03% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after acquiring an additional 187,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Further Reading

