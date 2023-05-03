Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares valued at $1,276,344. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

