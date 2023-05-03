Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 22,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares valued at $1,276,344. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $29,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. 9,938,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,201. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

