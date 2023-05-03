DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.57.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.