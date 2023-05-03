Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $117,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.74. The stock had a trading volume of 569,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

