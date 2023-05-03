Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 611,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $141,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

STZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.55. 250,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

