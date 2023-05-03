Deutsche Bank AG Has $145.09 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,024 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Aflac worth $145,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $68.38. 546,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

