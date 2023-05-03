Deutsche Bank AG Has $149.31 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.75% of Xylem worth $149,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 940,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,986. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

