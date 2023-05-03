Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.31% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $156,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 839,659 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 554,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,436. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

