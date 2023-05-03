Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $129,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

SYK stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.91. 812,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,871. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.04 and its 200 day moving average is $255.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

