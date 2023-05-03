Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963,370 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MetLife were worth $152,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.79. 1,659,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

