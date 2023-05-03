Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $56.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Southern Copper stock opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

