Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $147.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $141.17. 388,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,042. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.83.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

