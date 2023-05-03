Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €28.65 ($31.48) and last traded at €28.65 ($31.48). 13,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.80 ($30.55).

Separately, Baader Bank set a €41.90 ($46.04) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $538.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €28.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.93.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

