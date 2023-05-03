DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $118.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 168.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $126.44.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 971.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 133,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 121,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

