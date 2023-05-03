DeXe (DEXE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.36 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, DeXe has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $109.44 million and $2.36 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00010341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.96593022 USD and is up 2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,909,844.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

