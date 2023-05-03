Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 2600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.11 million for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0127884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

