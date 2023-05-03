Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

DHIL stock opened at $158.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $154.24 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $484.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.00 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 664.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

