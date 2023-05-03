Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

DSX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 364,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.53%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

