DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Up 6.1%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.49. 153,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 462,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DICE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,823,205.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 155,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Jacobsen sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $493,071.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and have sold 27,665 shares valued at $821,806. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

