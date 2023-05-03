Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 20.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.91.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $968.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21,256.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 2,797,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

