Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.74. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 11,267,293 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 10.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $687,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,013,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

