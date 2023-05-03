DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DNP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 419,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
