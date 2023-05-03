DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 419,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DNP Select Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

In other news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNP Select Income Fund

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.