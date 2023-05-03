Doliver Advisors LP Sells 11,615 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,579,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

STNE stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

