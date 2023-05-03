Doliver Advisors LP Sells 403 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

