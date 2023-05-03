dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

dormakaba Stock Performance

DRRKF opened at $388.56 on Wednesday. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $335.15 and a 52-week high of $388.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.23.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

