Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.90 million.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 273,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,916. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $603.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.84%.

PLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,430.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,584.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,416 shares of company stock worth $528,098 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 103.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

