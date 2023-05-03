Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

