DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.
DT Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of DTM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 219,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,517. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
DT Midstream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DT Midstream (DTM)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.