DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 219,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,517. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,588,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,770,000 after purchasing an additional 430,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.