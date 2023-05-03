Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 100.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 43.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after acquiring an additional 524,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $183.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.17, a PEG ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.75. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $209.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

