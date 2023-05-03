Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 141,650 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,650 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

