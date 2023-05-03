Duality Advisers LP Has $2.19 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.