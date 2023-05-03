Duality Advisers LP Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 891.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN opened at $219.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $224.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $612,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,599. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

