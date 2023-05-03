Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.21 Million in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,632,000 after buying an additional 540,503 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RRX opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

