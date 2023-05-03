Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $63.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

