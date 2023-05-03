Duality Advisers LP Sells 10,500 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.0 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day moving average is $274.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.