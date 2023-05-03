Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.21.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Stories

