Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,986,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,474,697 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $10.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,478,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,842,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after buying an additional 2,544,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.