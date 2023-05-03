DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 437,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

