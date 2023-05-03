DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.81. 2,369,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,678. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

