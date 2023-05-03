DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.81. 2,369,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,678. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $69.61.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.