DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 269.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. 16,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0268 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

