Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatronics

About Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

