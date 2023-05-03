EAC (EAC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $73.09

EAC (EAC) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, EAC has traded 64.9% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $73.09 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00304915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012629 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.02988268 USD and is up 322.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $236.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

