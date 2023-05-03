Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) CEO Laura Clark Purchases 725 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) CEO Laura Clark purchased 725 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 6,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $100.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

