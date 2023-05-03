Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,503 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at $526,650.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBMT. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

