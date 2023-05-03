Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.88

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 98276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.