Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $22,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

MMP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 45,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

