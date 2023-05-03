Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $12.68 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 711,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

