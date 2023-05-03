Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 161,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,520. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

